CBI arrests two including managing director of Indore-based company in Rs 183 crore fake bank guarantee scam

BHOPAL: In connection with the Rs 183.21 crore fake bank guarantee scam case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two persons including the managing director of an Indore-based company.

Mahesh Kumbhani, the managing director of Teerth Gopicon Limited, and Gaurav Dhakad were arrested by the CBI on Monday. The duo will be produced before the special CBI court on Tuesday.

The two arrests came three months after the central investigation agency arrested three men from Kolkata in the same cases.

In June, the CBI had arrested three men, including Govind Chandra Hansda, a senior manager of the Punjab National Bank and Mohd Firoz Khan in connection with the Rs 183.21 crore crore fake bank guarantee scam-related cases.