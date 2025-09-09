'Complicit in genocide': Two opposition parties condemn India signing trade agreement with Israel

Opposition parties have slammed India's signing of a bilateral trade agreement with Israel on Monday, amid its genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians, more than half of it being women and children.

Slamming the bilateral investment agreement signed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with her Israeli counterpart Bezalel Smotrich as "despicable," AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi wrote on X, "It is despicable that the Modi govt has signed a Bilateral Investment Treaty with Israel at a time when Israel is overseeing genocide, ethnic cleansing & famine of Gaza."

Owaisi pointed out that the far-right minister has arrest warrent applications against him pending with the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"The person seated next to @nsitharaman believes that it is “just and moral” to starve Gazans. Arrest warrant applications against him are pending with the ICC. Supporting a genocidal government cannot be in national interest," Owaisi said.

Smotrich is known for making genocidal comments against the Palestinians during Israel's war on Gaza. His visit to India comes as he faces sanctions in the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Norway for “repeated incitement of violence against Palestinian civilians.”

Condemning Smotrich's visit, the CPI(M) said it is "shameful" that the government is hosting him at a time when people are being massacred in Gaza every day.