Congress leaders meet CM, speaker over vacant LoP posts in assembly and council

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress leaders on Tuesday met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and legislative assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, seeking an early decision on filling the vacant posts of leaders of opposition in both houses of the state legislature.

The Congress is eyeing the LoP post in the council, after the term of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve ended last month.

It is supporting the Sena (UBT) for the post in the assembly, lying vacant since Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar's term expired with the November 2024 assembly polls.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Wadettiwar, CWC member Balasaheb Thorat and Amin Patel met Fadnavis in the Mantralaya (secretariat) and Narwekar in the Vidhan Bhavan.

Later, talking to reporters, Thorat said the post of LoP is important in a democracy.

"We met the CM with a request to fill the posts and discussed the prevailing administration situation with him," he said.