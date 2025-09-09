Disposable masks used during COVID-19 detrimental to human health, environment: Research

A recent study revealed that the use of around 129 billion disposable face masks per month during the Covid-19 pandemic has significantly contributed to land and water pollution, as there was no effective plan for their recycling and disposal.

Disposable masks release four times more microplastic than standard surgical masks. When these masks are discarded, they become waste that pollutes the environment. As they break down, they can release microplastics and harmful chemicals, raising concerns for both human health and the ecosystem. Some of the chemicals found in masks may disrupt hormones and negatively affect human health.

A new study led by Coventry University investigated the release of microplastics and chemical additives from various types of disposable face masks, including surgical masks and filtering facepieces, which are commonly used for personal protection in healthcare settings or areas with poor air quality.

Dr. Anna Bogush and Dr. Ivan Kourtchev from the university’s Research Centre for Agroecology, Water, and Resilience placed unused masks in glass beakers containing ultra-pure water and left them undisturbed at room temperature for 24 hours.

The water was then filtered and analysed in the lab using advanced laboratory techniques to identify the types and quantities of microplastics and chemicals released, with strict controls in place to avoid contamination.

Even without any wear or movement, the masks were found to release microplastic particles and chemical additives into the water, suggesting that these pollutants are already present from the manufacturing process.