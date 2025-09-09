Disposable masks used during COVID-19 detrimental to human health, environment: Research

A recent study revealed that the use of around 129 billion disposable face masks per month during the Covid-19 pandemic has significantly contributed to land and water pollution, as there was no effective plan for their recycling and disposal.
Disposable masks release four times more microplastic than standard surgical masks. When these masks are discarded, they become waste that pollutes the environment. As they break down, they can release microplastics and harmful chemicals, raising concerns for both human health and the ecosystem. Some of the chemicals found in masks may disrupt hormones and negatively affect human health.
A new study led by Coventry University investigated the release of microplastics and chemical additives from various types of disposable face masks, including surgical masks and filtering facepieces, which are commonly used for personal protection in healthcare settings or areas with poor air quality.
Dr. Anna Bogush and Dr. Ivan Kourtchev from the university’s Research Centre for Agroecology, Water, and Resilience placed unused masks in glass beakers containing ultra-pure water and left them undisturbed at room temperature for 24 hours.
The water was then filtered and analysed in the lab using advanced laboratory techniques to identify the types and quantities of microplastics and chemicals released, with strict controls in place to avoid contamination.
Even without any wear or movement, the masks were found to release microplastic particles and chemical additives into the water, suggesting that these pollutants are already present from the manufacturing process.
The study found that filtering facepieces released three to four times more microplastic particles than standard surgical masks. Most particles were extremely small – less than 100 micrometres in size, roughly the width of a human hair – and made primarily of polypropylene, a common plastic used in mask production.
Other plastics such as polyethylene, polyester, nylon and PVC were also detected, especially in the filtering facepieces. As these materials don’t easily break down, they can accumulate in the environment, causing harm to ecosystems and wildlife that may ingest or become entangled in them.
Some of these materials can also contain chemical additives that, once ingested, may disrupt hormones or negatively impact human health.
In addition to microplastics, the researchers discovered that chemicals including Bisphenol B were released from some types of masks into the water. These substances are known to harm fish and other aquatic organisms, and could also affect humans if they enter the food chain, pollute water sources, or accumulate in the environment over time.
One of the researchers, Dr. Anna Bogush, has underlined the urgent need to rethink how we produce, use, and dispose of face masks.
“We can’t ignore the environmental cost of single-use masks, especially when we know that the microplastics and chemicals they release can negatively affect both people and ecosystems,” said Bogush.
“As we move forward, it’s vital that we raise awareness of these risks, support the development of more sustainable alternatives, and make informed choices to protect our health and the environment,” said Bogush.