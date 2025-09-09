Eighth Poshan Maah to focus on creating awareness on obesity, consuming less oil and sugar

NEW DELHI: The eighth Poshan Maah 2025, a national campaign that promotes nutrition awareness, which will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, will focus on creating awareness on growing obesity in the country.

It will also create awareness on consuming less sugar and oil to build a healthier India, said Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi on Tuesday.

"The Poshan Maah 2025, which focuses on critical themes such as anaemia prevention, growth monitoring, effective service delivery through good governance and technology, 'Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi', and supplementary nutrition, will continue till October 16," the minister said.

In a post on X, she said that the prime minister will launch Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan on September 17, which is also his birthday.

"The Poshan Maah will be observed at all Anganwadis to promote nutrition, health awareness, and overall well-being. Also, the focus will be on the healthy and nutritious diet for children," she noted.