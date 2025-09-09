GST on drones slashed to five per cent, exemption provided to flight simulators

NEW DELHI: The slash in GST for drones by fixing it at a uniform 5 percent in the 56th GST Council meet is set to boost the country's rapidly growing drone ecosystem.

The GST exemption given for flight simulators and motion simulators, critical for pilot training, will offer a fillip to training, said an official release from the Civil Aviation Ministry.

Earlier, the GST rate was 18% for drones with integrated cameras and 28% for drones classified for personal use. Under the new reforms, a uniform GST of 5% has been introduced for all drones, regardless of whether the camera is integrated or separate and irrespective of whether they are used for commercial or personal purposes.