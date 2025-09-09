Himalayan bears shed gentle image, turn deadly predators in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand’s hills are grappling with an alarming threat—bears. Traditionally perceived as omnivores, they are exhibiting unprecedented aggression. This behavioural shift has sparked fear among residents and wildlife officials.

Hot on the heels of reports of bear terror in Satpuli, Pauri district, a harrowing incident emerged from Rudraprayag, where two women were mauled. While bear encounters are not new in the mountains of Uttarakhand, their escalating intensity and frequency are.

The Forest Department officials said, “On-site evidence and the circumstances of the attacks suggest the bear has abandoned its inherent nature, transforming into a ferocious, fully carnivorous predator.”

RK Mishra, PCCF Wildlife, Uttarakhand Forest Department, elaborated on the crisis. “The attack on so many cattle by a bear in Satpuli within such a short span is a first.

The Forest Department has initiated compensation procedures and deployed a team to capture the bear. If it remains untrapped, orders have been issued to eliminate it. The bear’s current aggressive display also poses a significant threat to school children and other locals, creating palpable fear in the region.”