Kolkata Port assures support for Nepal cargo movement amid crisis

KOLKATA: Shyama Prasad Mookerjee (SMP) Port, Kolkata, on Tuesday said it will extend all support to trade for smooth cargo movement to Nepal in view of the ongoing crisis in the neighbouring country.

Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned amid massive anti-government protests, during which demonstrators vandalised the parliament building and attacked the residences of several top politicians, including President Ramchandra Paudel.

SMP Port Deputy Chairman Samrat Rahi told PTI that Nepal is a key user of Kolkata port facilities for third-country trade, with most of its cargo moving by rail.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. So far, there has been no request for special support, but we are always accommodative for any assistance or relaxation for the trade if the need arises due to the unrest," Rahi said.