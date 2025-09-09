Indian Armed Forces contingent departs for Russia for multilateral military exercise Zapad 2025

NEW DELHI: Aimed at strengthening military ties, an Indian Armed Forces contingent departed Tuesday for the Mulino Training Ground, Nizhniy, Russia, to participate in the multilateral joint military exercise Zapad 2025.
The contingent comprises 57 Indian Army personnel along with 07 personnel from the Indian Air Force and 01 from the Indian Navy.
The Indian Army contingent is being led by a battalion of the Kumaon Regiment along with troops from other arms and services.
The multilateral Exercise Zapad 2025, scheduled to be conducted from 10 to 16 September 2025, is aimed at enhancing military cooperation, improving interoperability, and providing a platform for participating armies to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures in the domains of conventional warfare and counter-terrorism operations.
The Ministry of Defence in a statement, said, "The exercise will focus on joint company-level operations in open and plain terrain, wherein troops will undertake missions ranging from joint planning, tactical drills, and special arms skills."
It will offer a valuable opportunity to hone joint operational capabilities, integrate emerging technologies, and operate in a multinational combat environment.
Participation in Exercise Zapad 2025 will further strengthen defence cooperation and foster camaraderie between India and Russia, thereby reinforcing the spirit of collaboration and mutual trust.
The previous exercise of the Zapad series took place in 2021.