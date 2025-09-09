Indian Armed Forces contingent departs for Russia for multilateral military exercise Zapad 2025

NEW DELHI: Aimed at strengthening military ties, an Indian Armed Forces contingent departed Tuesday for the Mulino Training Ground, Nizhniy, Russia, to participate in the multilateral joint military exercise Zapad 2025.

The contingent comprises 57 Indian Army personnel along with 07 personnel from the Indian Air Force and 01 from the Indian Navy.

The Indian Army contingent is being led by a battalion of the Kumaon Regiment along with troops from other arms and services.