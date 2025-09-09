INTERVIEW | ‘Can’t control weather extremes, but can reduce our vulnerability’

Dr Ashwini Ranade, Senior Scientist at the Centre for Cryosphere and Climate Change Studies, National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee, cautions in an interview with Harpreet Bajwa that the Himalayas are now also prone to occurrences of Compound Extremes. Region-specific early warning systems and strong adaptation and mitigation policies are the only answer, she asserts. Excerpts:

Do the extreme weather events across the hill states constitute a climate emergency?

I would not call it a climate emergency, but yes, climate change is the main driver. Clear changes in rainfall patterns and intensities are evident. However, the real emergency is to strengthen adaptation and mitigation policies. Since we cannot control the occurrences of extremes, we need these policies to reduce our vulnerability.

Have past events spurred climate change?

Extreme events themselves do not accelerate climate change, but they are strong indicators of the climate change we are currently experiencing. Not only are natural factors involved, but anthropogenic factors are also playing a major role.

For example, recent instances of urban flooding in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai show the issue is not limited to the Himalayas. The major reason for urban flooding is also the lack of proper drainage systems, secondary emergency drainage channels, and permissible land use.