INTERVIEW | ‘Must have political will for climate change mitigation’

Jal Purush (Waterman of India), Dr Rajendra Singh, the renowned river rejuvenator and environmentalist and recipient of the Stockholm Water Prize and Earth Repair Award, tells Harpreet Bajwa that political will is needed to implement adaptation and mitigation policies for climate change, besides putting in place early warning systems. Excerpts:
Is this a climate emergency, given the recent extreme weather events?
This is a climate emergency created by our education system. Our system has various definitions of development. This development led to the displacement of our natural knowledge system, followed by destruction and disaster.
This disaster and its impact on the education system are causing cloud bursts and heavy rainfall in the Himalayan region. I am in the highest regions in Leh, and one can see the effects of climate change. So, there is an increase in climate refugees. People from the Himalayan region are migrating to cities as concrete constructions are now being built in this region.
Do you think the events of the recent past has fast-forwarded climate change?
Climate change began a few decades ago, but it has now accelerated due to a range of factors. For example, in the Himalayan region, corporations have established mega projects, drawing people to work in this fragile landscape.
Isn’t this a man-made tragedy?
I can say, based on my 50 years of experience in nature conservation and management of water and soil, that this disaster is completely man-made. We are working against nature, and it never forgives us. These disasters are occurring due to unplanned development. In the name of development, we ensure that more disasters occur.
Can you list the reasons for the calamities in the Himalayan region?
This is all due to “greedy development”. They are destroying nature, cutting mountains, building all-weather roads, and undertaking infrastructure projects, including dams. This region cannot take such big projects. In the name of this development, we are creating disaster in the Himalayan region. The political leaders are not listening to the people, experts, and ecologists.
Do we need a national plan for climate change?
We need national, regional, and local plans. We have not yet created an agro-ecological and climatic diversity-based map. The government has not yet considered a geo-cultural map. No map or design has been created so far to help us avoid such disasters. Also, plans for agro-ecological boundaries are needed.
Can we say it is a collective failure of all stakeholders?
Politicians are not listening to scientists, engineers, and planners, the latter claim. On the other hand, the political class blames them for not informing them in a timely manner about what can be done. Each of them is blaming the other. However, I will say that the necessary political will is not there. It is a complete failure.