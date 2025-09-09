Jaipur Diary | Gehlot’s remark on Raje spices up Raj politics!

The desert state’s politics is sizzling again, stirred by former CM Ashok Gehlot. On a recent trip to Ajmer, Gehlot casually dropped a bomb by claiming, “It would have been fun if Vasundhara Raje had become CM.” Gehlot went on to call Raje the “natural choice” of the BJP and sighed that despite her experience, the saffron party didn’t give her the throne again. “We are also sad about this,” he added with his trademark political poker face. The remark came just days after Raje’s meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat fuelled speculation in power corridors. Political observers are calling Gehlot the “magician”.

5 Rajasthani students’ filmi-style exam journey

Who says exams are just about pen, paper and nerves? In Uttarakhand this week, they turned into a full-on adventure thriller! Picture this: cloudbursts, heavy rains, mountains cracking and landslides cutting off entire regions. In the middle of this chaos, five determined students from Rajasthan with one thing on their mind - B.Ed. semester exam at Munsiyari. Most people would have packed their bags but not this fab five. Instead of bowing to nature’s fury, they put on their metaphorical hiking boots, crossed broken trails, climbed over slippery rocks, and made it to the exam centre. Locals say it was nothing short of a “Bollywood entry scene”.