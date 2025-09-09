Jharkhand HC halts minor mineral mines auctions in tribal areas, until PESA Rules notification

RANCHI: In a landmark decision, the Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to stop the auction of minor mineral mines in Scheduled Tribal Areas until the PESA (Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas) Rules are notified.

This ruling puts the ongoing auction process for sand quarries in various districts on hold. The bench comprising Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar delivered the order.

The order follows a contempt petition filed by the tribal outfit -- Adivasi Buddhijivi Manch in the Jharkhand High Court, seeking action for the non-implementation of the July 29, 2024, order.

The court directed that until the PESA Rules are formally notified, all auctions and lease allocations of sand quarries and other minor mineral mines must be stopped.