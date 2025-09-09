Land sinking in J-K's Poonch, nearly 50 structures damaged

MENDHAR/JAMMU: About 50 structures, mostly residential houses, were damaged due to sinking of land in a village on the slope of a hill in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Tuesday.

J-K minister Javed Ahmad Rana visited the affected Kalaban village in his Mendhar constituency and assured adequate relief and rehabilitation of the affected population.

Three school buildings, a mosque, a graveyard and the road leading to the village were also damaged by the land sinking which is still going on, causing panic among the local residents, the officials said.

"This is my ancestral village which is facing this land sinking for the past couple of days. The problem of land sinking was reported from different parts of Poonch, Rajouri and Kashmir in the recent past, apparently due to excessive rainfall," Rana, who holds the portfolios of Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology and Environment, and Tribal Affairs, told reporters during his visit to the village.

He said over 25 residential houses were damaged and some 20 others have also developed cracks rendering them unsafe.