Madhya Pradesh government approves promoting vehicle scrapping under RVSF to control air pollution

BHOPAL: In a bid to control air pollution, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to promote the scrapping of vehicles under the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF).

The state cabinet meeting, chaired by CM Mohan Yadav on Tuesday, approved a 50% rebate in motor vehicle tax on new non-transport and new transport vehicles registered against a Certificate of Deposit issued for scrapping BS-I and earlier emission standard vehicles.

It also includes medium/heavy goods and passenger vehicles manufactured under BS-II norms, subject to conditions.

Currently, there are around 99,000 BS-I and BS-II category vehicles on the roads in MP. Providing a 50 per cent rebate in motor vehicle tax will result in a financial impact of Rs 100 crore.

Importantly, during 2024–25, the state granted tax rebates of nearly Rs 17.05 crore on 1,563 new vehicle registrations.

It’s noteworthy that the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will provide special assistance of Rs 200 crore to Madhya Pradesh to promote scrapping of vehicles through the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF).

For controlling air pollution in India, the Bharat Stage (BS-I) emission norms were first introduced in April 2000.