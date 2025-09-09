Mehbooba Mufti accuses NC of ignoring projects in south Kashmir

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday hit out at Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for criticising the location of the upcoming AIIMS hospital in the valley and accused the National Conference governments of ignoring south Kashmir.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is coming up at Awantipora in Pulwama district and is likely to be fully functional by the end of next year.

"Under Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's government South Kashmir saw major developments including the establishment of the Islamic University of Science and Technology, University Campus, a medical college & AIIMS all within a short span," she said in a post on X.

The former chief minister was responding to a statement by Abdullah during his visit to Awantipora on Monday in which he said the AIIMS hospital site was not a good choice.