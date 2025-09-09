MoHUA to formulate SoP, regulations to ensure effective functioning of RERAs

NEW DELHI: The ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) is likely to formulate a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) to ensure the effective functioning of Real Estate Regulatory authorities (RERAs). The Central Advisory Committee (CAC) under the ministry recommended working out comprehensive guidelines to further strengthen RERA for enforcement of orders along with a detailed framework to get stalled projects completed.
According to the officials, the ministry is also expected to consider frame rules to introduce uniformity in the functioning of authorities in all states and union territories (UTs). In the recent meeting of CAC held under the chairmanship of union minister of housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal last week, the issue was discussed following which it was agreed upon to consider amendments required in the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act for bringing in regulations for uniformity.
The council also suggested putting focus on next generation reforms in RERA. A detailed exercise may be conducted by the ministry to work out the necessary measures to further strengthen RERA and also to develop the Real Estate Sector in consultation with the stakeholders, added officials.
In April, the Government set up a 14-member committee to find solutions for completion of legacy stalled projects and propose future course of action to ensure that homebuyers get their booked home. Former chief executive officer (CEO) of Niti Ayog and G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant was appointed as the chairman of the panel with senior Government officials, heads of RERA from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana as its members.
“The Council stressed on steps to be taken to bring about uniformity in RERA implementation, faster registration, compliance of orders, and clarity in definitions. It advised to study and ensure that rules, regulations made under the Act are in consonance with the parent Act. For this purpose, at Central level a committee should be constituted in MoHUA with representatives of all stakeholders to drive reforms in the RERA framework,” said officials.
On the occasion, the minister also launched the unified RERA portal (rera.mohua.gov.in), a common platform for stakeholders aimed at enhancing transparency and enabling sharing of best practices among states/UTs. According to the ministry, so far 35 states/UTs have established RERA and 29 of them have set up Appellate Tribunals, while 27 have appointed Adjudicating Officers. Out of about 1.51 lakh projects, 1.06 lakh agents are registered under RERA.