MoHUA to formulate SoP, regulations to ensure effective functioning of RERAs

NEW DELHI: The ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) is likely to formulate a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) to ensure the effective functioning of Real Estate Regulatory authorities (RERAs). The Central Advisory Committee (CAC) under the ministry recommended working out comprehensive guidelines to further strengthen RERA for enforcement of orders along with a detailed framework to get stalled projects completed.

According to the officials, the ministry is also expected to consider frame rules to introduce uniformity in the functioning of authorities in all states and union territories (UTs). In the recent meeting of CAC held under the chairmanship of union minister of housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal last week, the issue was discussed following which it was agreed upon to consider amendments required in the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act for bringing in regulations for uniformity.

The council also suggested putting focus on next generation reforms in RERA. A detailed exercise may be conducted by the ministry to work out the necessary measures to further strengthen RERA and also to develop the Real Estate Sector in consultation with the stakeholders, added officials.