PM Modi announces financial assistance package of Rs 1,500 crore for flood effected Himachal Pradesh

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced an immediate financial assistance package of Rs 1,500 crore for flood-hit Himachal Pradesh, along with an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

He initially conducted an aerial survey of the affected Mandi and Kullu districts followed by a meeting in Kangra review the relief and rehabilitation measures as well as assess the damage caused by the flood and landslide situation. While acknowledging the gravity of the situation he assured all possible support from the Centre.

The financial assistance of Rs 1,500 crore will be an advance release of the second installment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Modi asked for a multi-dimensional approach to get the entire region and people back on their feet. This will include rebuilding homes through PM Awas Yojana, restoration of national highways, rebuilding schools, provision of relief under PMNRF, and release of mini kits for livestock.