Himachal Pradesh faces Rs 4,079 crore loss following rain-related disasters

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh has suffered a loss of Rs 4,079 crore following rain-related incidents in the state.
The heavy rainfall in this monsoon season which started from June 20 triggered 45 cloudbursts, 95 flash floods and 135 major landslides.
As per the data from the State Emergency Operation Centre, 366 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents in the state.
Out of these, 203 died in rain-related incidents, including 42 in landslides, 17 in cloudbursts and nine in flash floods, 41 are still missing. 163 died in road accidents.
A total of 6,025 houses and 455 shops or factories have been fully or partially damaged.
A total of 869 roads, including three national highways, Mandi-Dharampur road, Old Hindustan-Tibet road and Aut-Sainj road, are blocked. A maximum number of 227 roads were blocked in Kullu, followed by 191 in Mandi, 154 in Shimla and 116 in Chamba.
The Shimla-Theog road in the heart of the apple belt in Shimla district is closed near Chaila since Saturday due to continuous landslides in the area, and a large number of vehicles, including apple-laden trucks and tempos, are stranded en route.
Also, 1,572 power transformers and 389 water supply schemes were disrupted.
Meanwhile, the search and rescue operations in Bharmaur-Manimahesh in Chamba district were called off yesterday.
A total of 17 devotees have died since the Manimahesh yatra started on August 15. The IMD had issued yellow warnings of thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas of the state on Sunday and Monday.
The state had received an average rainfall of 943.2 mm from June 1 to September 6 against the normal rainfall of 648.1 mm, an excess of 46 per cent. Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has established a dedicated “Chief Justice Disaster Relief Fund 2025” and appealed for voluntary contributions not just from institutions but also from individuals across the judicial and legal fraternity to help the people.