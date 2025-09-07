Himachal Pradesh faces Rs 4,079 crore loss following rain-related disasters

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh has suffered a loss of Rs 4,079 crore following rain-related incidents in the state.

The heavy rainfall in this monsoon season which started from June 20 triggered 45 cloudbursts, 95 flash floods and 135 major landslides.

As per the data from the State Emergency Operation Centre, 366 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents in the state.

Out of these, 203 died in rain-related incidents, including 42 in landslides, 17 in cloudbursts and nine in flash floods, 41 are still missing. 163 died in road accidents.

A total of 6,025 houses and 455 shops or factories have been fully or partially damaged.

A total of 869 roads, including three national highways, Mandi-Dharampur road, Old Hindustan-Tibet road and Aut-Sainj road, are blocked. A maximum number of 227 roads were blocked in Kullu, followed by 191 in Mandi, 154 in Shimla and 116 in Chamba.