Himachal Pradesh declared disaster-affected state by CM Sukhu

CHANDIGARH: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday announced that Himachal Pradesh has been declared a disaster-affected state, following rain-related damages exceeding Rs 3,056 crore across all the districts.

He said a formal notification has been issued, citing the scale of destruction due to cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides, which have severely impacted roads, bridges, power lines, and water supply schemes.

Blaming the climate change for the disaster, he added that the Disaster Management Act has been invoked in response to the situation, and the entire state has been declared a disaster-affected area starting today.

Talking to the media, Sukhu said that he has requested all the MPs from the state to urge the central government for special package. He added that the BJP should not do politics on this. "Today the state is witnessing the consequences of climate change. We will ascertain the losses after the monsoons end," he added.