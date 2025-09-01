Himachal records highest rainfall for August in 15 years; overnight landslides kill three

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh witnessed over 440 mm of rainfall in August, a staggering 72% above the normal of 256.8 mm, the highest recorded in the past fifteen years. The previous highest August rainfall was 322.5 mm in 2019, but this year saw an excess of 120 mm compared to that.
Widespread heavy rain has caused landslides across the hill state, killing three people overnight, while the water level at Pong Dam has crossed its maximum capacity. A red alert has been issued in four districts, and an orange warning is in place for the rest of the state.
The state has recorded excess rainfall ranging from 26% to 162% across different regions. Lahaul and Spiti saw 26% more rain, Kangra 29%, Chamba 104%, Solan 118%, Una 121%, Shimla 126%, and Kullu the highest at 162%.
Last week alone, Himachal received 165.6 mm of rainfall against the normal 42.4 mm, a deviation of 291%. So far this monsoon, the state has recorded 826.8 mm of rainfall compared to the normal 613.8 mm, amounting to a 35% surplus. The seasonal normal for the entire monsoon period is 734.4 mm.
Landslides triggered by heavy rains led to three deaths in Shimla district. In one incident, 35-year-old Virender Kumar and his 10-year-old daughter were killed after their house was struck by a landslide in Mohal Jot village, Junga tehsil. His wife survived as she was outside at the time. Several cattle were also killed. In another incident, an elderly woman, Kalavati, was buried under debris after a landslide hit her house in Chol village, Kotkhai area. In Rohru subdivision, four families were evacuated after a landslide threatened three homes and buried two cowsheds, trapping livestock.
The Manimahesh Yatra, which has claimed 16 lives this season, has been suspended due to the inclement weather. The traditional royal bath was cancelled, and rituals were instead conducted at 84 local temples.
Road connectivity across the region has been severely disrupted. The Kiratpur–Manali National Highway has been blocked at several locations between Mandi and Aut due to fresh landslides. Tourists, buses, and trucks are stranded on both sides. The Mandi–Pathankot Highway is also closed near Lavandi Bridge between Mandi and Jogindernagar. The Sansari–Killar–Thirot–Tandi road in Lahaul–Spiti remains blocked due to rockfall at Nili Dhank.
Authorities in Mandi and Lahaul–Spiti have issued advisories urging residents to avoid non-essential travel. Emergency services and police have been deployed to manage traffic and assist stranded commuters.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Una, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, and Solan, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next few hours. An orange alert has been issued for Shimla and surrounding areas.
As of this morning, the water level at Pong Dam stood at 1,390.52 feet, slightly above its maximum capacity of 1,390 feet. The inflow was recorded at 79,790 cusecs, while the outflow was 1,09,920 cusecs. Of this, 17,079 cusecs passed through turbines and 92,841 cusecs through the spillway. Six machines remain operational at the powerhouse.