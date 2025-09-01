Himachal records highest rainfall for August in 15 years; overnight landslides kill three

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh witnessed over 440 mm of rainfall in August, a staggering 72% above the normal of 256.8 mm, the highest recorded in the past fifteen years. The previous highest August rainfall was 322.5 mm in 2019, but this year saw an excess of 120 mm compared to that.

Widespread heavy rain has caused landslides across the hill state, killing three people overnight, while the water level at Pong Dam has crossed its maximum capacity. A red alert has been issued in four districts, and an orange warning is in place for the rest of the state.

The state has recorded excess rainfall ranging from 26% to 162% across different regions. Lahaul and Spiti saw 26% more rain, Kangra 29%, Chamba 104%, Solan 118%, Una 121%, Shimla 126%, and Kullu the highest at 162%.

Last week alone, Himachal received 165.6 mm of rainfall against the normal 42.4 mm, a deviation of 291%. So far this monsoon, the state has recorded 826.8 mm of rainfall compared to the normal 613.8 mm, amounting to a 35% surplus. The seasonal normal for the entire monsoon period is 734.4 mm.