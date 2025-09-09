PM Modi to host Mauritius counterpart Naveenchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi on September 11

LUCKNOW: PM Modi will host Mauritius PM Naveenchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi on Thursday. Varanasi is all set to welcome the dignitaries.

With Ganga continuing to flow above the danger mark and with little chance of receding soon, the dignitaries from a cruise will witness the symbolic Ganga Aarti being performed on the rooftop of buildings close to Dashaswamedh Ghat.

The Mauritius PM will also visit the upper portions of the mythological ghats, as most steps and platforms are inundated.

As per the Central Water Commission's report for Wednesday, the water level of the Ganga was increasing after crossing the 70.71-metre mark against the warning level of 70.26 metres.

This is the third time in the past 30 days that the River Ganga has crossed the danger mark.

The trend of rising water levels stopped in Prayagraj, but as it was increasing in Mirzapur, no major relief is expected in Varanasi for next two days.

This will be the first occasion in the past 10 years when a special guest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Kashi but will miss the beauty and grandeur of the scenic ghats and the world-famous Ganga Aartis, due to the Ganga River overflow.

PM Modi, in December 2015, had hosted the then-Japanese PM, the late Shinzo Abe in Varanasi. After him, PM Modi had also hosted French President Emmanuel Macron in March 2018 in the city.

Before Ramgoolam, his predecessor, Pravind Jugnauth, had also visited Varanasi in September 2023.