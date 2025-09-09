Rajasthan Assembly adjourned twice amid uproar

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan assembly witnessed disruptions on Tuesday as Congress legislators raised slogans and staged protests over various issues.

The House was adjourned twice, first for nearly 30 minutes and later till 2 PM following the uproar.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully sought permission from Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani to ask a supplementary question regarding the Khanpur constituency.

The Speaker denied the request, prompting Congress MLAs to start shouting slogans.