Rajasthan Assembly clears anti-conversion bill with toughest penalties yet, Congress stages protest

The Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday passed the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2025, which introduces sweeping measures to curb unlawful religious conversions. The law prescribes long prison terms, heavy fines and allows for the demolition and confiscation of properties where mass conversions are found to have taken place.

The bill expands the definition of conversion to include marriages carried out for the purpose of religious conversion. If a person marries another by making false promises, by luring them, or by giving misleading information with the intention of religious conversion, whether before or after the marriage, it will be treated as conversion and punishable by law. Such marriages may also be declared void by a court. The provision is being linked to so-called “love jihad” cases, a term used in political discourse to allege conversions through marriage.

All offences related to religious conversion have been categorised as non-bailable, making bail difficult to obtain. Even voluntary conversions will now require prior permission from the district administration. An application must be filed with the District Collector or Additional District Magistrate 90 days in advance, following which a public notice will be displayed at their office. Objections can be filed within two months, and the conversion will be allowed only after hearings are concluded.