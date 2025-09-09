Russia to join UP International Trade Show as partner nation

LUCKNOW: On the initiative of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Russia will join Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025 as the partner country.

UPITS would be held for the third consecutive year at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from September 25 to September 29.

The state government had invited Russia to join the mega event, which has been formally accepted.

A high-level delegation comprising top industry exhibitors and cultural performers from Russia will take part in the mega event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event. In 2024, Vietnam joined the event as partner country, where the Vietnam-India Forum and the UP-Vietnam Tourism Conclave were held to boost economic and trade cooperation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the importance of such partnerships, saying, “Uttar Pradesh is not only India’s growth engine but also an emerging hub for global investment. With Russia stepping in as the partner country for UPITS 2025, the trade show is set to open a new chapter of international collaboration, offering UP industries greater access to global markets.”