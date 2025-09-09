Sericulture mission boosts livelihoods of silkworm rearers in Assam's Bodoland Territorial Region

GUWAHATI: Silkworm rearers in Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) are earning higher than earlier times, thanks to the sericulture mission.

Ahead of the launch of the Bodoland Sericulture Mission in 2023, the silkworm farmers earned around Rs 70,000 annually. Now, it has increased to Rs 1 lakh. Systematic rearing, training and improved disease management are among many factors responsible for this turnaround.

Nijwm Thomas Mushahary, a specialist of non-farm livelihoods, told that the BTR government replaced the traditional methods of silkworm rearing with scientific rearing under the mission.

“Previously, they used country looms. We gave them an improved technology -- jacquard looms,” he said.