Tension erupts in Bhopal after alleged stone pelting at Ganesh idol immersion procession

BHOPAL: Tension gripped a part of Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal on Monday night, following allegations of stone pelting on a Lord Ganesh idol immersion procession.

The incident happened when the Lord Ganesh idol installed by the Hindu Ekta Navyuvak Ganesh Utsav Samiti in Nishatpura Colony was being taken in a procession for immersion at the Khatlapura Ghat.

The Samiti’s head, Monu Kushwah, alleged that at around 9.30 pm, while the procession was passing through the sensitive Arif Nagar locality, some men pelted stones at the procession and the idol from behind a place of worship.

Angered over the incident, those forming the procession jammed the road near DIG Bunglow crossing in protest against the alleged incident.

Heavy police force from at least ten police stations was rushed to the concerned area to prevent the situation from worsening any further.