Three flights from India diverted mid-air after Kathmandu airport closes its operations

NEW DELHI: The raging civil unrest in Nepal had a cascading effect on flight operations to and from India with three flights diverted to India on Tuesday when they were airborne.

A NOTAM was issued by Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport, closing the airport until Wednesday morning.

Air India operates six flights daily, all from Delhi to Kathmandu. “Two of the morning flights reached safely. The third flight, AI 217, had reached Tribhuvan airport and was hovering above for nearly 40 minutes awaiting landing permission. It was denied permission and returned to the Indira Gandhi International Airport,” said a source. The remaining three flights for the day have been cancelled.

Indigo operates two flights daily, one from Mumbai and another from Delhi. Both of them, 6E 1153 and 6E 1157, had to be diverted to Lucknow as news of escalating unrest and airport closure broke when they were airborne. “Later on, the flights went to the respective airports in Delhi and Mumbai,” a source said.