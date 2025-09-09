Two hospitals in Himachal Pradesh receive bomb threats; buildings evacuated

SHIMLA: Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College and Hospital on Ner Chowk of Mandi district and Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College in Chamba district on Tuesday received bomb threats, police said.

According to reports, the hospitals received emails that read, "four RDX 800-silicon base fuses are purposely doped" to cause minimal casualties.

Mandi Headquarters DSP Dinesh Kumar said the entire area was secured and a search was underway.

The hospitals were evacuated and bomb disposal and dog squads scoured the premises, the officer said.

Earlier this year, many major government institutions of the state, including the State Secretariat, High Court and DC Mandi's office, received such threats.

They all turned out to be hoaxes.