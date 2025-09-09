Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to visit UAE to deepen education ties

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates from 10–11 September.

The two-day visit is aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in the field of education, fostering Academic Excellence and Innovations, and exploring new avenues of partnership to meet the aspirations of the students and youngsters of both countries, said an official release.

"Pradhan will engage with key UAE leaders, Ministers, policy-makers, academicians, and representatives from Indian and UAE institutions to advance the partnership in education, innovation, and knowledge exchange," the release said.

The Minister will participate in the inauguration of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, Dubai Campus, together with his counterpart, H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, UAE Minister of Higher Education.

He will also visit the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi Campus, where he will inaugurate the Atal Incubation Centre (First foreign Centre) and launch the PhD and B.Tech programmes. The Minister will also interact with the students and faculty members.