307 Asiatic lions died in Gujarat in two years despite Rs 37.35 crore spent to prevent unnatural deaths

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government admitted in the Assembly on Wednesday that 307 Asiatic lions, have died in just two years, despite spending Rs 37.35 crore to prevent unnatural deaths.

The disclosure raises serious questions about conservation strategies, as the lion population now stands at 891, spread across seven districts.

The deaths, driven by disease, internal fights, and accidents, reveal a grim battle for survival inside the Gir ecosystem and surrounding areas.

Gujarat is the only home to Asiatic lions in the world, but behind the celebratory headlines of a rising lion population, a silent tragedy is unfolding.

The 16th Asiatic Lion Census, conducted on May 13, 2025, counted 891 lions spread across seven districts, with the highest concentration in Amreli (339), followed by Gir-Somnath (222), Junagadh (191), Bhavnagar (116), Porbandar (16), Rajkot (6), and Devbhoomi Dwarka (1).

These numbers, while impressive on paper, mask a disturbing reality: 307 lions have died in the last two years, revealing cracks in Gujarat’s much-touted conservation model.

According to Government Data, between August 2023 and July 2024, the state lost 141 lions, a toll already alarming for a critically endangered species.

Yet, instead of improving, the situation worsened. From August 2024 to July 2025, the death count spiked to 166, pushing the two-year total to a staggering 307 lions lost, a figure that threatens to undo decades of conservation efforts.

While most deaths were classified as natural, many were preventable, exposing failures in disease control, veterinary care, and basic habitat safety.

The year 2023-24 set the stage for this unfolding crisis, with disease emerging as the single largest killer, claiming 60 lives.

Shrinking habitats forced lions into closer contact, leading to 38 deaths from violent territorial fights, while another 24 perished from old age.

Human-linked threats also played a deadly role; seven lions fell into open wells, five were struck by trains, three drowned, and one each died in a road accident and by electrocution.

By the end of that year, the total death toll stood at 141, painting a bleak picture of a fragile ecosystem under pressure.

But the following year, 2024-25, the situation turned even grimmer. Illness-related deaths surged to 81, a 35% jump, highlighting growing gaps in disease monitoring and treatment.

Internal fights remained a serious problem, killing 36 lions, while 27 succumbed to old age.