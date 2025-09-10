65-year-old woman fights & kills an attacking jackal in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri

BHOPAL: A 65-year-old woman managed to kill a jackal which attacked her at Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

The woman, Surajiya Bai Jatav, belonging to Barkhadi village in the Gwalior-Chambal region, has been admitted to Shivpuri district hospital for treatment.

The woman had gone to the field to collect grass for her cattle when she was attacked by the jackal around 5 pm on Monday.

The woman reportedly wrestled with the animal after none came to her rescue following repeated screams. She fought for nearly 30 minutes and eventually strangled the jackal to death with the help of her saree. When the jackal died, she too fell unconscious.

It took several hours for her to regain consciousness.

Her grandson Devendra Jatav said that when they reached the spot they found her lying unconscious with severe bleeding injuries and the jackal lying dead near her. "Immediately, we rushed her to the Shivpuri district hospital," he added.