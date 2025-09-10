Anglo-Indian community battles census neglect, loss of representation and fading identity

KOCHI: In what many describe as a perilous "numbers game", India's Anglo-Indian community—descended from European fathers and Indian mothers during colonial times—is grappling with the erosion of its political influence and cultural footprint. The 2011 census officially pegged their numbers at a mere 296, a figure hotly contested by community leaders who insist the true count exceeds 4,00,000.
This statistical disparity has fuelled tangible setbacks, including the stripping away of their assured seats in legislative bodies. Compounding the issue, younger generations are increasingly emigrating or intermarrying, threatening the community's distinct identity amid India's fast-evolving society.
Dr Charles Dias, a former Member of Parliament and president of the Federation of Anglo-Indian Associations in India, outlined the historical safeguards: “Articles 331 and 333 of the Constitution once permitted the nomination of two Anglo-Indian members to the Lok Sabha and one to each of 12 state legislative assemblies. However, in 2020, this provision was revoked through the 104th Constitutional Amendment in a profoundly unjust manner."
Dias noted, "According to the Union government, the Anglo-Indian population stands at just 296 according to the 2011 census, and they are 'well off'. These claims were rigorously challenged by opposition parties, backed by data."
Countering the official narrative, Dias highlighted association-collected data showing a nationwide population of nearly 4,15,000. He further estimated an additional 50,000 individuals dispersed across urban areas, unaffiliated with any associations.
Echoing these concerns, Harry Maclure from Chennai, who runs the magazine Anglos in the Wind, challenged the official census figures and called for continued representation. "You go to any wedding of our community and you can see 500 people. The census data is wrong. We were a big community and the maximum recorded population is around 7.5-8 lakh," he said.
Maclure acknowledged the community's decline but emphasised its relative size: "It is true that we are now a dwindling community but we are bigger than the Parsi community and we do need representation."
He added that many from the community are marrying outside it, making the preservation of culture and heritage an ongoing struggle.
Maclure remains cautiously optimistic, noting that while old settlements are disappearing, the educated youth in the community feel more comfortable in India and could carry forward the community's legacy.
Charles Dias emphasised that the Anglo-Indian community's contributions to modern India far outweigh their population size. He highlighted their unparalleled role in nation-building across sectors like education, sports, railways, post and telegraph, health, and especially the armed forces, where eight Anglo-Indians have risen to the rank of Air Vice-Marshal and over 25 have received top gallantry awards such as the Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra.
"The three service chiefs—Admiral R L Pereira, Air Chief Marshal Denis Anthony La Fontaine, and Air Chief Marshal Norman Anil Kumar Browne—exemplify the Anglo-Indian community's unwavering commitment to the nation," he said.
Despite these achievements, the community faces significant hurdles. In 2013, the ministry of minority affairs formed a fact-finding team to study the "problems and aspirations of the Anglo-Indian community" in cities including Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kochi.
The team's report noted that "amongst the various challenges and problems being faced by members of the Anglo-Indian community in India, the more significant ones are related to (1) identity crisis, (ii) lack of employment, (iii) educational backwardness, (iv) lack of proper facilities, and (v) cultural erosion."