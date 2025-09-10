Anglo-Indian community battles census neglect, loss of representation and fading identity

KOCHI: In what many describe as a perilous "numbers game", India's Anglo-Indian community—descended from European fathers and Indian mothers during colonial times—is grappling with the erosion of its political influence and cultural footprint. The 2011 census officially pegged their numbers at a mere 296, a figure hotly contested by community leaders who insist the true count exceeds 4,00,000.

This statistical disparity has fuelled tangible setbacks, including the stripping away of their assured seats in legislative bodies. Compounding the issue, younger generations are increasingly emigrating or intermarrying, threatening the community's distinct identity amid India's fast-evolving society.

Dr Charles Dias, a former Member of Parliament and president of the Federation of Anglo-Indian Associations in India, outlined the historical safeguards: “Articles 331 and 333 of the Constitution once permitted the nomination of two Anglo-Indian members to the Lok Sabha and one to each of 12 state legislative assemblies. However, in 2020, this provision was revoked through the 104th Constitutional Amendment in a profoundly unjust manner."

Dias noted, "According to the Union government, the Anglo-Indian population stands at just 296 according to the 2011 census, and they are 'well off'. These claims were rigorously challenged by opposition parties, backed by data."