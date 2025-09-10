Authorities impose restrictions in J&K's Doda to prevent fresh protests over AAP MLA’s arrest; internet suspended

SRINAGAR: The authorities on Wednesday imposed restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir’s mountainous Doda district after protests broke out against the detention and booking of AAP MLA from Doda, Mehraj Malik, under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). Mobile internet and broadband services in the district have also been suspended.

The administration has invoked Section 163 of the BNSS in Doda district to restrict public movement without prior permission.

According to an order issued by Additional District Magistrate Doda, Anil Kumar Thakur, the assembly of four or more persons has been prohibited. No individual will be allowed to resort to provocative speeches, slogans, or gestures that may disrupt peace and communal harmony.

The administration has also banned the carrying of lathis or sharp-edged weapons in public. Officials warned that any violation of the prohibitory order will invite punitive action under relevant provisions of law.

After invoking Section 163 BNSS, policemen made announcements about the imposition of restrictions from vehicles fitted with public address systems.

“The DC Doda appeals to all residents of Doda through this announcement that Section 163 BNSS (earlier Section 144) has been imposed in the district. People have been appealed to keep their shops and business establishments closed and stay in their homes and don’t move on roads and in streets. Whosoever is found moving on the road or in streets, strict legal action will be taken against him,” read the police announcement.

The decision to impose restrictions in Doda was taken after massive protests erupted in many parts of the district yesterday in support of the detained MLA and to denounce his booking under the PSA.

At several places, police fired tear smoke shells to disperse protestors who were demanding the release of the MLA and the withdrawal of the PSA against him.