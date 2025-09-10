Authorities impose restrictions in J&K's Doda to prevent fresh protests over AAP MLA’s arrest; internet suspended

SRINAGAR: The authorities on Wednesday imposed restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir’s mountainous Doda district after protests broke out against the detention and booking of AAP MLA from Doda, Mehraj Malik, under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). Mobile internet and broadband services in the district have also been suspended.
The administration has invoked Section 163 of the BNSS in Doda district to restrict public movement without prior permission.
According to an order issued by Additional District Magistrate Doda, Anil Kumar Thakur, the assembly of four or more persons has been prohibited. No individual will be allowed to resort to provocative speeches, slogans, or gestures that may disrupt peace and communal harmony.
The administration has also banned the carrying of lathis or sharp-edged weapons in public. Officials warned that any violation of the prohibitory order will invite punitive action under relevant provisions of law.
After invoking Section 163 BNSS, policemen made announcements about the imposition of restrictions from vehicles fitted with public address systems.
“The DC Doda appeals to all residents of Doda through this announcement that Section 163 BNSS (earlier Section 144) has been imposed in the district. People have been appealed to keep their shops and business establishments closed and stay in their homes and don’t move on roads and in streets. Whosoever is found moving on the road or in streets, strict legal action will be taken against him,” read the police announcement.
The decision to impose restrictions in Doda was taken after massive protests erupted in many parts of the district yesterday in support of the detained MLA and to denounce his booking under the PSA.
At several places, police fired tear smoke shells to disperse protestors who were demanding the release of the MLA and the withdrawal of the PSA against him.
Mehraj, who was arrested on Monday and lodged in Kathua jail, is the first sitting MLA in Jammu and Kashmir to be booked under the PSA, which allows detention for up to two years without charge or trial. He had defeated BJP’s Gajay Singh Rana by 4,538 votes to win the Doda Assembly seat in last year’s elections.
The administration handed over the PSA dossier to the MLA’s lawyer last night.
AAP J&K spokesman Mudasir Hassan said the dossier, running over 250 pages, has been received by the MLA’s lawyer and is being studied by the party’s legal team. He said the party’s central leaders, including MP Sanjay Singh and J&K in-charge Imran Hussain, have arrived in Jammu and are holding meetings with the legal team.
Rejecting the allegations mentioned in the dossier, Mudasir said the party would challenge the MLA’s arrest in the J&K High Court.
The spokesman added that around 1,000–1,500 people had assembled at Shiva bridge, between Doda and Prem Nagar, and were protesting at around 11 pm yesterday. “The policemen fired tear smoke shells and resorted to baton charge to disperse the peaceful protestors, who were demanding release of the arrested MLA,” he alleged.
He further claimed that a landslide occurred in the area afterwards. “I have received phone calls that many people have not returned to their homes yet. We fear that some people may have been injured due to landsliding,” the AAP spokesman said.
The AAP held the Deputy Commissioner of Doda and the district administration responsible for disturbing peace in the district by booking the MLA under the PSA.
“The DC had other legal alternatives. He could have written to our party disciplinary committee or could have sent a notice to the MLA through a lawyer. He could have registered an FIR against him but instead he used the draconian PSA law against the MLA, which is totally unjustified,” Mudasir said.
He demanded that the administration release Mehraj and withdraw the PSA against him. “We will continue our stir till Mehraj is released,” the AAP spokesman added.