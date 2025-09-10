Bigg Boss 7 fame actor Ajaz Khan booked for spreading false information, glorifying gangster Salman Lala's death

In the video posted on Instagram, the actor could be seen saying, “It's being said that Salman Lala got drowned in the pond, but I believe he was a good swimmer. A gangster who swam in the sea cannot die by drowning in a pond. He was killed because he was a Muslim.”

According to the ADCP-Crime, “Such false statements can disturb communal harmony. The action has been initiated for spreading false information to glorify criminals on social media.”

The cops are carefully monitoring social media activity, particularly following inputs about the slain gangster’s gang members over hacking social media accounts to post content glorifying Lala.

A Class XI student recently reported to the police about her social media account having been hacked and turned into a Salman Lala fan page. Her personal posts were replaced with videos and photos glorifying the slain gangster.

As per Crime Branch sources, around 60-70 social media accounts are under continuous monitoring of the dedicated social media monitoring team of the city police.

The concerned accounts have been under the scanner as Salman Lala supportive posts are either being shared or liked by them.

Last month, the gangster Salman Lala, who was on the run in a synthetic drug smuggling case, had reportedly died after drowning in a pond in Sehore district, while allegedly attempting to flee from a police team tailing him.

The 25-year-old gangster was accused in more than 30 criminal cases.