'Can't dance with tears in eyes': Kuki-Zo groups oppose grand welcome ceremony for PM Modi in Manipur

Several organisations representing the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur on Wednesday slammed a dance programme planned as part of the welcome ceremony for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is likely to visit the ethnic violence-hit state on September 13, for the first time since the conflict broke out in May 2023.

The Imphal Hmar Displaced Committee stated that the PM should interact with those affected in the ethnic violence instead of participating in the welcome ceremony.

Gangte Students Organisation in Churachandpur district said it would welcome the PM's likely visit, but "we can't dance with tears in our eyes!" "Our mourning is not yet over, our tears are not yet dried, our wounds are not yet healed, we cannot dance with joy," the Imphal Hmar Displaced Committee said in a statement.

Instead of taking part in a grand welcome ceremony, the PM should interact with the displaced people who are lodged at relief camps, it said.

The Churachandpur-based students' organisation, however, claimed that the PM's presence would help the ethnic violence-hit people heal their wounds and express grievances.

Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body of the Kuki community, stressed that the prime minister should be welcomed in the state, but the visit must also "serve justice and recognition of the Kuki-Zo people's collective aspirations."