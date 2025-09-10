Centre approves rail, road projects worth Rs 7,616 crore for poll-bound Bihar

NEW DELHI: In a major pre-poll boost ahead of Bihar assembly elections in October-November, the government on Wednesday approved two key infrastructure projects worth Rs 7,616 crore for the state.

Briefing media about the decisions taken at the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, the first of the two projects is the construction of 82 Kms green field Mokama-Munger section of the Buxar-Bhagalpur high-speed National Highway corridor worth Rs 4,447 crore.

The second decision has been taken for doubling of the 177 kms Bhagalpur-Dumka-Rampurhat rail line with an estimated cost of Rs 3,169 crore, as both of these are likely to be completed in the next three years, the Minister informed.

According to an official release, the construction of the four-lane access-control highway project is estimated to generate nearly 14.83 lakh man-days of direct employment and another 18.46 lakh man-days of indirect employment, creating an opportunity to foster additional employment to boost economic activity in the state.