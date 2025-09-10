Chlorine gas leak at water plant in Bhiwandi; five employees affected

THANE: Five employees were affected following a leak of chlorine gas at a joint water plant of Bhiwandi, Thane and Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporations in Bhiwandi city, an official said on Wednesday.

While three employees were discharged after treatment, two were still undergoing treatment for respiratory issues but their condition was stable, he said.

The leak at the STEM Water Distribution plant located in Temghar area occurred around 12.30 am on Tuesday, said the fire department official.