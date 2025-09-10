Dehradun Diary | Kedarnath pilgrimage becomes dearer

Pilgrimage to Kedarnath will now be costlier as helicopter service fares have surged by 45.86%. The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) approved the hike, effective September 15. Its CEO Ashish Chauhan stated, “The fare increase was necessitated by reduced daily shuttle flights and limited seats from Guptkashi, Sersi, and Phata.” Bookings for the second phase of services, which resume after earlier suspensions due to accidents, will open on Wednesday on the IRCTC website. New standard operating procedures for safety, drafted by a 10-member committee, will also govern operations, ensuring safer aerial journeys to the revered shrine.

Central team surveys Chamoli’s disaster toll

An inter-ministerial Union government team surveyed the disaster-hit area of Chamoli on Monday, assessing over `15 crore in damages. The team conducted ground inspections in Tharali and aerial surveys of Chepado, Nanda Nagar, Karnaprayag, and Joshimath.Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari presented a detailed report, highlighting extensive damage to the Public Works Department and PMGSY roads. In Tharali, one person had died and another went missing, with many homes destroyed and over 50 shops damaged. A local official described the scale of destruction as immense as the team concluded its assessment.