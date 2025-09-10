Despite new openings, dilapidated anganwadi centres in Chhattisgarh see sharp drop in attendance

RAIPUR: When a district gets new Anganwadi Centres (AWCs), an increase in enrolment and attendance of children is expected. However, in Ambikapur, northern Chhattisgarh, approximately 300 km from Raipur, the situation paints a far less encouraging picture at several pre-school learning facilities.

Over the past three years, as many as 70 new Anganwadi Centres have been established in Ambikapur. Ironically, the region has witnessed a drop in attendance of more than 14,000 children, highlighting a concerning trend.

The absenteeism appears to stem from parents’ concerns over dilapidated infrastructure and poorly sheltered facilities at many AWCs.

Described as “unsafe”, several centres have deterred parents from sending their children. According to staff from the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department in Ambikapur, who are not authorised to speak to the media, there has been a reported decline in attendance of 14,157 children.