EC to take call on pan-India SIR rollout soon; likely to be held before year-end

Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are due in 2026.

In a statement, the poll authority said a presentation on the strategies, constraints and best practices adopted was made by the CEO of Bihar so that other CEOs can learn from their experiences.

The CEOs gave detailed presentations on the number of electors, the qualifying date of the last SIR and the electoral roll in their state as per the last completed SIR.

The CEOs also presented the status of digitisation and uploading of the Electoral Roll after the previous SIR on the State/UT CEO website.

They also gave the status of mapping of current electors with the electors as per the last SIR in their state or Union Territory.

In order to ensure that there is a uniform implementation of the Commission's initiative to ensure that no polling station has over 1,200 electors, the status of rationalisation of polling stations was also reviewed, it said.

The primary aim of the intensive revision is to weed out foreign illegal migrants by checking their place of birth.

The move assumes significance in the wake of a crackdown in various states on illegal foreign migrants, including from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Eventually, the poll authority will begin SIR in the entire country "for the discharge of its constitutional mandate to protect the integrity of the electoral rolls".

As part of the intense review, poll officials will carry out house-to-house verification to ensure an error-free voters' list.

Amid allegations by opposition parties that the EC has fudged voter data to help the BJP, the poll panel has taken additional steps in the intensive revision to ensure illegal migrants do not get enrolled in the voter list.

An additional 'declaration form' has been introduced for a category of applicants seeking to become electors or shifting from outside the state. They will have to give an undertaking that they were born in India before July 1, 1987 and provide any document establishing the date of birth and/or place of birth.

One of the options listed in the declaration form is that they were born in India between July 1, 1987 and December 2, 2004.

They will also have to submit documents about the date/place of birth of their parents.