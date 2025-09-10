Finance Ministry allocated office space in Common Central Secretariat building 1

NEW DELHI: The Finance Ministry, which has been operating from North Block for decades, will soon move to the newly constructed Common Central Secretariat (CCS) Building 1 (Kartavya Bhavan 3) located at Dr Rajendra Prasad Marg along the Central Vista. The ministry has been allocated more than 300 rooms on the fourth, fifth, sixth and ground floors.
According to the sources, the allocation plan was released on Wednesday. “Allocation for the finance ministry has been finalised. It is up to the ministry how much time it takes to complete the shifting. Meanwhile, we will finish the remaining minor work. Soon, allotment of the first three floors and the leftover space will also be decided,” said sources.
Efforts are being made to ready CCS Building 2 by the end of October, they added.
Earlier, other ministries having their offices in North Block, Home Affairs (MHA), External Affairs (MEA), Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) moved to CCS Building 3 --named Kartavya Bhavan 3 -- in June-July.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Kartavya Bhavan 3, the first of the 10 state-of-the-art Central government office complexes planned along Kartavya Path as part of the Central Vista redevelopment plan.
The ministries of rural development and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), including the department of land resources and development commissioner (MSME), also relocated to the Kartavya Bhavan 3 from Udyog, Krishi and Nirman Bhawan.
When the shifting of the capital from Kolkata to Delhi was planned about 100 years ago, the Central Vista complex comprising the twin secretariat buildings -- North and South Blocks -- on the Raisina Hill was envisaged as the centre of administration for efficient functioning.
Bhawans and other buildings along the Central Vista are about 60-70 years old. These buildings accommodate 51 ministries, departments, and their attached and subordinate offices of the Central Government.
Ministries and departments in Nirman Bhawan and Shastri Bhawan have already been asked to prepare for relocation by October-November. The shifting of offices will make way for the construction of Common Central Secretariat (CCS) buildings 4, 5, and 9.