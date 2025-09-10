Finance Ministry allocated office space in Common Central Secretariat building 1

NEW DELHI: The Finance Ministry, which has been operating from North Block for decades, will soon move to the newly constructed Common Central Secretariat (CCS) Building 1 (Kartavya Bhavan 3) located at Dr Rajendra Prasad Marg along the Central Vista. The ministry has been allocated more than 300 rooms on the fourth, fifth, sixth and ground floors.

According to the sources, the allocation plan was released on Wednesday. “Allocation for the finance ministry has been finalised. It is up to the ministry how much time it takes to complete the shifting. Meanwhile, we will finish the remaining minor work. Soon, allotment of the first three floors and the leftover space will also be decided,” said sources.

Efforts are being made to ready CCS Building 2 by the end of October, they added.