Gujarat court issues arrest warrant against BJP MLA Hardik Patel in 2018 Patidar agitation case

AHMEDABAD: The ghost of Gujarat’s fiery Patidar reservation movement has returned to haunt BJP MLA Hardik Patel. An Ahmedabad rural court on Wednesday issued a arrest warrant against Patel and two others for their alleged role in a 2018 riot case.

The action comes after repeated court absences, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash between law, politics, and community sentiment in Gujarat.

The case traces back to August 2018, when Hardik, then the face of the Patidar quota stir, went on an indefinite fast demanding reservation for his community.

What began as a peaceful protest spiraled into violence in Ahmedabad’s Nikol area, leaving public property damaged and police battling enraged supporters.

Hardik and his aides were booked for rioting, inciting violence, and destruction of public assets.

The case has been dragging on in court. Hardik repeatedly failed to appear for hearings. Enraged by his continued absence, the court ordered his immediate arrest.

The Ahmedabad Rural Police has swung into action, preparing teams to track down and detain all three accused involved in the case.