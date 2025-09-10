Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to produce Small Satellite Launch Vehicle; agreement signed

NEW DELHI: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) signed the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) Technology Transfer Agreement in Bengaluru today.

As per HAL, under this contract, it will absorb the technology in the first two years, followed by a 10-year production phase.

Dr. D. K. Sunil, CMD, HAL, said, "HAL will work closely with IN-SPACe, ISRO, and NSIL to absorb, indigenise, and commercialise the SSLV technology, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability in small satellite launch services.

"HAL recognises the strategic importance of SSLV in meeting the growing demand for launching small satellites for applications in communication, earth observation, navigation, and more. HAL's efforts will not only ensure indigenous manufacturing of SSLVs but also create new opportunities for Indian MSMEs, start-ups, and the wider industrial ecosystem."

The SSLV is a three-stage vehicle designed to launch satellites weighing less than 500 kg into Lower Earth Orbit (LEO).