Indian Aviation ministry asks airlines to operate special flights to and from Kathmandu

NEW DELHI: With Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport reopend for operations on Wednesday by 4 pm (Indian time), the Ministry of Civil Aviation has asked the two leading operators Air India and IndiGo to run additional flights from Wednesday night and the next few days.

Fares need to be kept at a reasonable level, the Ministry has advised. Most airlines have decided to continue normal operations from Thursday.

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu posted on X, “Due to airport closure in Nepal, many home-bound passengers were unable to return from Kathmandu. With the opening of the airport operation in Kathmandu, the Ministry in co-ordination with Air India and IndiGo, has arranged additional flights this evening and over the next few days, alongside scheduled services resuming tomorrow.”

Air India will resume its full fleet of six pairs of flights between Delhi and Kathmandu from Thursday.

“We plan to operate one additional special flight on Wednesday night and three more special flights on Thursday to clear the rush of people stranded at both Delhi and Kathmandu airports,” said a source.

Indigo will run its daily two flights, one from Mumbai and another from New Delhi, said a source. It is also likely to run additional flights. They are yet to finalise the number of special flights.

Spicejet will resume its regular daily flight from Delhi to Kathmandu.

Air India Express is the only airline that has cancelled its daily flight from Bengaluru to Kathmandu. “Most of our flyers travel for leisure purposes and the present situation is not conducive for them to travel. Hence, we decided not to carry out operations on Thursday,” said a source.

Flight operations will resume from Bengaluru from Friday, said an official statement.

The airline has given its flyers the option to reschedule tickets booked upto September 17 without any fare difference.

AIX said, “In view of the prevailing situation in Nepal, we are offering guests booked to travel to or from Nepal up to 17th September 2025, the support and flexibility to freely reschedule their journeys to any future travel date with a complete waiver of change fees or any fare difference.”

Alternatively, guests who elect to cancel their bookings for these dates would receive a full refund to their original mode of payment or travel agent.