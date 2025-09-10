Jharkhand HC issues contempt notice to Chief Secretary, others for failing to conduct local body elections

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday strongly reprimanded the state government for failing to conduct local body elections despite explicit court directives.
Justice Ananda Sen issued contempt notices to top officials including Chief Secretary Alka Tiwary, Home Secretary Vandana Dadel and former Urban Development Secretary Vinay Chaubey for non-compliance of the court orders.
Several other officers involved in deliberations have also been issued notices.
“While hearing the contempt petition filed in connection with local body elections, the court expressed its displeasure and ordered to frame charges against Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari, the then Principal Secretary of Urban Development Vinay Chaubey, IAS Vandana Dadel, Additional Secretary Gyanesh Kumar and other officer,” said petitioner’s Advocate Vinod Singh.
The High Court has fixed October 4 for the next hearing, when charges will be framed against these officers. The Jharkhand High Court's contempt case stems from a January 4, 2024 order directing the state government to hold local body elections within four months.
Despite the court's explicit warning that further delays would be seen as defying constitutional provisions and invite strict action, the government didn't comply.
Later, on January 16, 2025, the Chief Secretary gave a written undertaking that polls would be held within four months -- an assurance that was also not fulfilled.
The contempt petition was filed in the Jharkhand High Court by outgoing councillor Roshni Khalkho.
Advocate Vinod Singh, representing the petitioner, argued in the court that the records make it evident that the officials deliberately ignored the High Court’s order, and that all those involved at different stages must face contempt action.
Chief Secretary Alka Tiwary was present in person before the High Court during the hearing. This marked her third personal appearance in the ongoing contempt case.
Earlier, Roshni Khalkho and others had filed a petition in the High Court against the government for not holding the elections even after the completion of the tenure of the local urban bodies.
Notably, elections in 34 municipal bodies of the state have been pending since May 14, 2020.
In such a situation, instead of public representatives, the administration of Municipal bodies is being looked after by the Municipal Commissioner, Additional Municipal Commissioner or their officials.