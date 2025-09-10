Jharkhand HC issues contempt notice to Chief Secretary, others for failing to conduct local body elections

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday strongly reprimanded the state government for failing to conduct local body elections despite explicit court directives.

Justice Ananda Sen issued contempt notices to top officials including Chief Secretary Alka Tiwary, Home Secretary Vandana Dadel and former Urban Development Secretary Vinay Chaubey for non-compliance of the court orders.

Several other officers involved in deliberations have also been issued notices.

“While hearing the contempt petition filed in connection with local body elections, the court expressed its displeasure and ordered to frame charges against Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari, the then Principal Secretary of Urban Development Vinay Chaubey, IAS Vandana Dadel, Additional Secretary Gyanesh Kumar and other officer,” said petitioner’s Advocate Vinod Singh.

The High Court has fixed October 4 for the next hearing, when charges will be framed against these officers. The Jharkhand High Court's contempt case stems from a January 4, 2024 order directing the state government to hold local body elections within four months.