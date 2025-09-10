Jharkhand: Suspected ISIS terrorist arrested from Ranchi lodge by the joint security team

RANCHI: A joint team comprising Ranchi Police, the Delhi Police Special Cell, and the Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a suspected terrorist believed to be associated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The arrest was made at Tabarak Lodge, located in Islamnagar under the jurisdiction of the Lower Bazaar police station in Ranchi.
The suspect, identified as Ashar Danish, is reportedly linked to ISIS. During the raid, the joint team also seized several electronic devices from the premises.
According to police sources, the Delhi Police Special Cell had been searching for Danish for a considerable period in connection with an old case registered against him in Delhi. Following continuous surveillance and intelligence gathering, he was finally apprehended in Ranchi.
“After receiving a tip-off about the suspected ISIS terrorist, a joint team of Ranchi Police, Delhi Police Special Cell, and Jharkhand ATS conducted a raid at the lodge and arrested Ashar Danish,” said a police source. Danish was staying in a room at Tabarak Lodge in Islamnagar, the source added.
It has been confirmed that Danish is originally from Petarwar Block in the Bokaro district. During the operation, the ATS and the Delhi Police Special Cell seized multiple electronic devices, which are now being analysed.
Additionally, the joint team carried out a raid in Palamu district, detaining one individual who is currently being interrogated by security agencies. Authorities are investigating whether this person has any links to Ashar Danish’s alleged network.
Interrogation of Danish is ongoing and is expected to uncover critical information about ISIS’s activities and connections within the region. Security agencies are particularly focused on identifying individuals who were in contact with him and understanding the extent of his operations.
Officials believe that the investigation may reveal significant insights into ISIS’s presence and potential plans in India. Notably, several suspects have already been arrested from different districts in Jharkhand in connection with ISIS-related cases.
This latest arrest has once again heightened alertness among security agencies across the region.