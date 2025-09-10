Jharkhand: Suspected ISIS terrorist arrested from Ranchi lodge by the joint security team

RANCHI: A joint team comprising Ranchi Police, the Delhi Police Special Cell, and the Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a suspected terrorist believed to be associated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The arrest was made at Tabarak Lodge, located in Islamnagar under the jurisdiction of the Lower Bazaar police station in Ranchi.

The suspect, identified as Ashar Danish, is reportedly linked to ISIS. During the raid, the joint team also seized several electronic devices from the premises.

According to police sources, the Delhi Police Special Cell had been searching for Danish for a considerable period in connection with an old case registered against him in Delhi. Following continuous surveillance and intelligence gathering, he was finally apprehended in Ranchi.

“After receiving a tip-off about the suspected ISIS terrorist, a joint team of Ranchi Police, Delhi Police Special Cell, and Jharkhand ATS conducted a raid at the lodge and arrested Ashar Danish,” said a police source. Danish was staying in a room at Tabarak Lodge in Islamnagar, the source added.