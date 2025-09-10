Jharkhand to set up 2,100-bed super-speciality kidney hospital, six new medical colleges

RANCHI: Jharkhand Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari on Tuesday announced an ambitious plan to establish a 2,100-bed super-speciality kidney hospital in the state, alongside six new medical colleges. He said the projects, along with other reforms, would transform Jharkhand’s medical infrastructure within the next two years.
Ansari was speaking at a function held at the Institute of Public Health in Namkum, where 91 Community Health Officers (CHOs) were given appointment letters.
Sharing his recent experience during a visit to Bokaro, the minister said people had expressed their difficulties due to the absence of MRI and CT scan machines in hospitals.
“I was deeply affected by their plight. I have decided that these facilities will be made mandatory in every district hospital,” he announced.
“People told me how much financial and mental pain they have to suffer due to the absence of MRI and CT scan machines in hospitals. This touched my heart. I have decided that these facilities will be made mandatory in every district hospital,” said Ansari.
Highlighting the state’s upcoming projects, Dr Ansari said the proposed kidney hospital would end the need for patients to travel outside Jharkhand for transplants and advanced kidney treatments.
He also reaffirmed that the long-awaited Medico City and six medical colleges would be completed on schedule.
“Some strict decisions are necessary to fix the system. There will be criticism, but our promises will soon be visible on the ground,” he remarked.
Ansari further added that since taking charge, work was being done to strengthen the health system. “The improvements that could not be made in the last 25 years are now being completed at a fast pace,” he said.
Health Department Additional Chief Secretary Ajay Kumar Singh noted that Jharkhand has surpassed national averages in several health parameters despite limited resources.