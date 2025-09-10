Jharkhand to set up 2,100-bed super-speciality kidney hospital, six new medical colleges

RANCHI: Jharkhand Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari on Tuesday announced an ambitious plan to establish a 2,100-bed super-speciality kidney hospital in the state, alongside six new medical colleges. He said the projects, along with other reforms, would transform Jharkhand’s medical infrastructure within the next two years.

Ansari was speaking at a function held at the Institute of Public Health in Namkum, where 91 Community Health Officers (CHOs) were given appointment letters.

Sharing his recent experience during a visit to Bokaro, the minister said people had expressed their difficulties due to the absence of MRI and CT scan machines in hospitals.

“I was deeply affected by their plight. I have decided that these facilities will be made mandatory in every district hospital,” he announced.