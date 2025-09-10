Maoist Masa killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district

RAIPUR: Security forces have neutralised a cadre of CPI (Maoist) during the search operation in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, about 180 km south of Raipur, the police said on Wednesday.

“Acting on specific inputs, a joint team comprising District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Border Security Force (BSF) left for a search operation along the inter-district border area of Kanker-Narayanpur last Sunday. The exchange of fire occurred at the forested hilly terrain of Gedabeda under the Partapur police station limits”, said Indira Kalyan Elesela, Kanker district police chief.

The Maoist's body has been recovered by the Forces along with a weapon after the gunfight at the site.

The deceased has been identified as Masa, a member of Maoists’ military wing People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), the officer added. He was carrying a bounty of Rs 8 lakh.

“The Maoists now have only one option remaining. Either surrender and join the mainstream under Chhattisgarh’s rehabilitation policy or get eliminated in the ongoing decisive operations by the troops. The banned Maoist organisation has already begun crumbling”, said Sundarraj P, Bastar range inspector general of police.

Kanker is among the seven Maoist-affected districts in the Bastar zone of south Chhattisgarh.