Meghalaya Anganwadi workers face low pay, lack of benefits, MP seeks reforms

SHILLONG An MP from Meghalaya has urged the Centre to fix a uniform wage of Rs 24,000 for Anganwadi workers (AWWs) and Rs 18,000 for helpers, along with their regularisation under labour laws.

In a representation to Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi and Minister of State Savitri Thakur, Tura MP Saleng A Sangma pointed out that these employees serve across rural and difficult terrains.

Meghalaya alone has 5,895 Anganwadi workers and 4,120 helpers, he said.

Currently, AWWs are paid between Rs 8,000 and Rs 15,000 across states, while helpers get Rs 4,500 to Rs 8,500, the MP said.

In Meghalaya, the fixed honorarium is Rs 11,500 with a state top-up of Rs 1,500, the member of Parliament said.

He also called for timely digital disbursement of wages and a clear career pathway with opportunities for training and supervisory roles for these health workers.

The MP also cited the Gujarat High Court order on minimum wages of Rs 24,800 for AWWs and Rs 20,300 for helpers, a "ruling yet to be implemented in most states".